Is There a Silent Hill 1 Remake for PC, PS5, or PS4?

Some fans are wondering whether or not a Silent Hill 1 remake is on the way. During the Silent Hill Transmission showcase that aired on October 19, Konami finally revealed more than several Silent Hill games and projects. But is a remake for the first game among them, perhaps for PS5, PS4, or PC?

Unfortunately, Konami has not announced a Silent Hill 1 remake, so there is obviously no release date for it, despite the fact that “SILENT HILL” was one of the tags that was revealed in the YouTube livestream for the showcase. The various Silent Hill projects that were announced during the event were the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill: Townfall (via our sister site PlayStation LifeStyle).

That said, while there is no official Silent Hill 1 remake, an unofficial project for the remake on PC is in the works as headed by Codeless Games, a studio founded by fans who “missed some sensations that have been lost” in games today according to its website. So far, Codeless Games has released two lengthy videos showing off their work on the remake using Unreal Engine 5. The first 10-minute video posted above features gameplay of the school, while a second 4-minute trailer of pre-alpha gameplay footage posted below is more of an all-around showcase of their progress so far.