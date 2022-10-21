Gotham Knights Performance Mode: Is There a 60 FPS Mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

A Gotham Knights Performance Mode would, in theory, allow PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players to enjoy the new Batman game at a smooth 60 FPS. With most current-gen games offering some form of “Prioritize Performance” mode that drops down the visual quality in order to boost the frame rate, many players will no doubt be expecting the same offering from Gotham Knights. Here’s the need-to-know info on a Gotham Knights Performance Mode.

Does Gotham Knights have a Performance Mode on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

No, Gotham Knights does not have a Performance Mode on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and so can’t run at 60 FPS. The frame rate across all current-gen systems is capped at 30 FPS.

At the time of writing, there’s no way to boost the frame rate past 30 FPS on consoles. Players simply have to deal with the lower performance.

Why can’t Gotham Knights run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

According to the game’s executive producer Fleur Marty, Gotham Knights can’t run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S “due to the types of features in [the] game.” This includes “a fully untethered co-op experience in [a] highly detailed open world.”

For other Gotham Knights guides, check out these tips on how to fix stutter and lag across all consoles and PC. And here’s how to find the many collectibles hidden within Gotham City.