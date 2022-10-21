Is There a House of the Dragon Episode 10 Finale Leak? Rumors and Predictions

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will conclude its first season this weekend, with the tenth episode of the fantasy series. Delving into the history of House Targaryen, the HBO show will air a 59-minute finale called “The Black Queen,” but has Episode 10 leaked ahead of its broadcast? Here, we look at the rumors and predictions surrounding Season 1’s final installment ahead of it making its way to HBO and HBO Max.

Did House of the Dragon Episode 10 leak?

Image: HBO

Though there is a lot of chatter about a House of the Dragon Episode 10 leak online, it doesn’t appear that they are formed with any basis. With a preview of the House of the Dragon finale not even being sent out to media ahead of its HBO broadcast, it would be difficult for Episode 10 to make its way to the internet before its official debut. If a leak did happen, it would probably have to come from someone who had worked themselves on the show, so the chances of the finale leaking at this point are slim to none.

House of the Dragon finale rumors and predictions

Image: HBO

After the events of House of the Dragon Episode 9, which saw “The Green Council” install Aegon Targaryen II as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, before Rhaenys Targaryen interrupted the coronation ceremony on the back of her dragon Meleys, it’s clear that there is going to be a lot of drama in the upcoming Season 1 finale. Looking at the Episode 10 title, “The Black Queen,” along with the George R. R. Martin book Fire & Blood, from which this series is adapted, gives us some ideas of what to expect. There was also a trailer released, giving fans a glimpse of the action to come. Note that there will be spoilers for the Targaryen story discussed.

Safely back in Dragonstone with her husband Daemon Targaryen and her children, Rhaenyra is aghast when confronted by the news that her father King Viserys has died, and that Alicent Hightower has led a charge to have him quickly replaced by her own son, usurping Rhaenyra in the process. As she is urged to go to war against those who have wronged her, Rhaenyra is told to “lay siege to the Red Keep”, before enjoying her own coronation as Queen.

Now, if we look at Martin’s writing, we will likely see Rhaenyra name Jacaerys as the Prince of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne, with Lady Baela in line to serve as his queen consort. She may also immediately declare both Alicent and her father Otto Hightower as traitors, while leaving the door open for Aegon, Aemond, and Halaena Targaryen, her half-siblings, to bend the knee.

The hour-long episode also looks like it’s going to feature the tragic battle between Lucerys and Aemond Targaryen, which results in the death of Luc. This, along with the upcoming stillborn birth of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s daughter, Visenya, will leave the Queen devastated. As for Jacaerys, he will be embarking on a perilous journey to the Eyrie, White Harbor, and through to Winterfell. It’s unlikely we will see the entirety of those travels, but we do know that Winterfell is to feature in House of the Dragon Season 2.