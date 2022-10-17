House of the Dragon Episode 9 Ending Explained: Why Didn’t Rhaenys Kill Alicent?

The House of the Dragon episode 9 ending was one of the most dramatic and action-packed yet, with a surprising gatecrasher at the coronation of King Aegon II. However, what happened next may be a little confusing for some viewers, so fans can find the full House of the Dragon ending explained below.

House of the Dragon ending explained: Why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon?

Despite Rhaenys Targaryen/Velaryon (Eve Best) making a very public spectacle, she is not yet an enemy of the usurper Aegon II or House Hightower. Fans can only speculate on her full motives for sparing the lives of the royal family, but it seems like Princess Rhaenys’s goal is intimidation and a show of force rather than assassination.

At the beginning of the season, Rhaenyra Targaryen suggested using the house’s dragons as a show of force again the Crab Feeder to help House Velaryon, and Rhaenys is now doing exactly that against the Hightowers. Rhaenys presumably also wanted to feel strong herself, as this is the first time she has gone into action after all the men in her life have done so in her place. There is also the matter of sympathy — Rhaenys knows Alicent should have been queen but has been manipulated by everyone, just like herself.

More cynically, there is also House of the Dragon itself to consider, as HBO Max wasn’t about to let all of the show’s main antagonists get destroyed by dragon fire. Fortunately, the reasoning makes sense, even if Rhaenys may regret her decision once the Dance of the Dragons civil war begins.

Fans may get a further explanation of Rhaenys’s action when House of the Dragon episode 10, the season 1 finale, launches on HBO Max on October 23. For more on Aegon the Conqueror’s Blackfyre sword and why it is so important, click on that link.