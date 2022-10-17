House of the Dragon Episode 9: What Is the Blackfyre Sword?

House of the Dragon episode 9 delves further into Game of Thrones lore by pushing further to the Dance of the Dragons Targaryen civil war, including with the inclusion of the Blackfyre sword. What is the House of the Dragon Blackfyre sword in the lore, and why is the new King Aegon II’s wielding of it so important?

What is the House of the Dragon Blackfyre sword?

The Blackfyre sword is the legendary sword of King Aegon the Conqueror, the one that the new Aegon II is named after. The new king in House of the Dragon episode 9 is the first monarch to wield Blackfyre since his grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen, as his father Viserys did not. This was chosen by Queen Alicent in order to further legitimize Aegon’s claim to the throne, as Blackfyre is probably the most famous royal sword.

Valyrian steel and so is one of the strongest swords in the Seven Kingdoms, forged with magic and dragon fire. As Game of Thrones fans know, Valyrian steel is one of the few things capable of killing a White Walker. Blackfyre is one of only two Valyrian steel swords owned by House Targaryen. The other, Dark Sister, is wielded by Daemon Targaryen and was seen in episode 8 neatly slicing the head of the pretender to House Driftmark in two.

It probably won’t occur during House of the Dragon even in later seasons, but Blackfyre would later lend its name to a new house led by the bastard son of Aegon IV, who wielded the sword. House Blackfyre would be at the center of the Blackfyre Rebellions, although the sword itself wasn’t always. Both Blackfyre and Dark Sister are missing by the time of Game of Thrones.

