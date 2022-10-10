How Mysaria’s Return Affects House of the Dragon Episode 9

The House of the Dragon Mysaria twist is a major revelation for the ending of episode 8, with the character’s return setting up her major role in the upcoming civil war called the Dance of the Dragons. How will the return of Mysaria affect House of the Dragon episode 9, the finale, season 2, and ultimately Game of Thrones?

How does the House of the Dragon Mysaria twist affect episode 9?

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) will play a huge part in the Targaryen civil war to come, as she has become a full information broker with a network of informants since leaving Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in episode 4 of season one — which, by episode 8, is many years later at this point.

Mysaria appears at the end of episode 8, in an expensive-looking house somewhere in King’s Landing and wearing far fancier clothes than viewers have seen her in before. Clearly, she is doing well after leaving Daemon, and this seems to be because she is now an information broker. She meets with an informant, to whom they discuss the interesting night at the castle — although they won’t be aware of King Viserys’ death at this point.

According to Game of Thrones lore written by creator George R.R. Martin, the character of Mysaria has now become the broker nicknamed the ‘White Worm’ or even ‘Misery.’ The infamous Targaryen civil war called the Dance of the Dragons is about to hit House of the Dragon, and in the lore, Mysaria serves as spymaster or Mistress of Whispers to the soon-to-be Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) — the title Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) famously had in Game of Thrones.

Sonoya Mizuno’s brief cameo in episode 8 is likely a tease for her big return in House of the Dragon episode 9, so HBO Max viewers won’t have long to discover how important she is to the upcoming Targaryen civil war.