Jon Snow A Game of Thrones Story: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Trailer, Plot Leaks

Now that House of the Dragon season 1 has concluded, fans are looking forward to finding out the Snow: A Game of Thrones Story release date. The next Game of Thrones spin-off has not received an official title but is set to follow Jon Snow’s adventures beyond the wall after the climax of season 8. Here’s everything known about it.

It is unlikely that the Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off will arrive before late 2024, or more likely, 2025. The Snow series has not even been officially greenlit by HBO Max at this time so will not arrive in 2023. House of the Dragon season 2 will arrive in 2024, so it is likely HBO will not want to launch another Game of Thrones series at the same time.

IMAGE: HBO Max / WarnerMedia

Who is in the Snow Game of Thrones series cast?

Kit Harington as Jon Snow is the only confirmed cast member of the Game of Thrones spin-off series. Harington pitched the series so will definitely return to star in it. Emilia Clarke has confirmed that she will not return as Daenerys Targaryen for the show.

When will HBO Max release the Snow TV series trailer?

The Snow Game of Thrones spin-off trailer will likely appear in late 2023 or around the time of House of the Dragon’s return in 2024. However, HBO Max did release a Jon Snow recap trailer on December 9, 2022, which lead fans to believe that an announcement of Snow was imminent.

All Snow Game of Thrones series leaks, plot details, and rumors

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon creator George R.R. Martin confirmed on his blog that the working title for the spin-off is simply ‘Snow.’ Kit Harington brought the idea to him and HBO Max, along with the unrevealed showrunners. The show was finalizing scripts in June 2022 but still has not been greenlit. It is a sequel to Game of Thrones and will continue Jon Snow’s journey beyond the wall following the series finale.