Can You Watch Chainsaw Man Free Online via Streaming?

Is it possible to watch Chainsaw Man free online through any streaming services? The Chainsaw Man English dub of the anime series is now available to watch alongside the subtitled English version, but can viewers in the U.S. or online check it out for free without having to pay for a subscription service they might not want?

Is Chainsaw Man free to stream online anywhere?

Chainsaw Man is indeed available to stream online for free with the help of both Crunchyroll and Hulu if the viewer makes use of a particular offer.

The Chainsaw Man English anime in English dub and subtitled is officially available on both Hulu and Crunchyroll streaming services. Hulu has various offers, including a monthly cost of $7.99 or in bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Crunchyroll has a basic option of $4.99 per month.

IMAGE: Crunchyroll / Hulu

However, both services have a free trial option. Hulu offers a one-month free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers which can be signed up for here. Crunchyroll has a shorter 14-day free trial which potential subscribers can check out here, which includes unlimited access to the service with no ads.

Anyone who wants to check out Chainsaw Man for free can make use of one of these two trial options for Hulu or Crunchyroll in order to do so, without having to worry about paying for a subscription. However, if fans want to watch the entirety of Chainsaw Man season 1 for free they should wait until the season finishes later this year. There are twelve episodes in season 1 and episode 3 arrives on October 25, so it will be at least nine more weeks before the season finale, and two weeks longer for the English dubbed version. After this point, anyone can sign up for a Hulu or Crunchyroll trial and watch the entire season for free, and then afterward decide whether they want to subscribe.