The Chainsaw Man Power blood devil is already one of the anime’s most popular characters but does she meet an untimely end in the manga? The first English dubbed episode of the anime is set to arrive on October 25, bringing new fans for the cat-loving female fiend, but is Power dead in Chainsaw Man the manga?

Does the Chainsaw Man Power death in the manga really happen?

Power the blood devil did indeed die in the Chainsaw Man manga. While there is no guarantee she will die in the anime too — and it will be a while before that happens — in the original source material she died giving her blood to Denji.

IMAGE: Crunchyroll

Power dies during the closing chapters of the Control Devil arc, around chapters 81-91. It was Denji’s birthday, and Makima invited Denji and Power to her apartment to celebrate. However, as soon as Power turned up, with Denji watching, Makima blows Power away with her devil ability by simply pointing a finger at her.

Despite Pochita offering his body to Power, Power’s consciousness resided in Denji because he had drunk her blood. Power emerges from Denji in her Blood Fiend form and proceeds to fight Makima, but Makima’s zombie slaves prove too much for her. Makima offers Denji’s body to Power, but Power remembers their friendship and refuses. Denji and an injured Power make their escape, and Power offers the last of her blood to Denji to help him defeat the Control Devil. He does, and Power dies for a second time — properly, this time.

Can Power return in Chainsaw Man?

It is possible for Power to return, although it hasn’t happened in the manga yet. As a devil, Power will just return to Hell, although her contract with Denji states that she will be resurrected as a human at some point. Before she dies, she asks Denji to find her, although she expects not to have any memory of him. It seems likely that a resurrected but amnesiac Power will return at some point, especially given how popular the character is.