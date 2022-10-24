The Sims 5 Playtest: How to Sign Up on PC

The Sims 5, currently known as Project Rene, was revealed earlier this month and will be a “next-generation Sims game and creative platform“. Players will be able to start playtesting the game as early as this month, and if you want to be one of those taking part, here’s everything you need to know about how to sign up for The Sims 5 playtest on PC.

How to sign up to The Sims 5 playtest on PC

To sign up to The Sims 5 playtest on PC, players should sign up for EA Playtesting:

Head over to the EA playtesting website. Click on the Become a Playtester button. Sign in to your EA account or create a new account if you don’t have one already.

Developer Maxis has been sending out emails inviting EA playtesters to test out the pre-alpha experience for Project Rene. Those who have received these emails will then get an invite to the private playtest Discord. Players who are selected for playtesting will be eligible to invite up to 3 friends to join them in The Sims 5.

The playtest will begin on October 25, 2022, and will focus on a new object customization tool called “Workshop.” This tool will let players customize objects they can then use to decorate their apartments before sharing them. Creations from other players can also be downloaded to be used in your own apartment too.