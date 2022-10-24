Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: What Is the Quantum Realm?

The newly-released trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has everybody talking. From the inclusion of new “Big Bad” Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, to the threat posed by the mysterious Quantum Realm, there’s a lot to dig through in the two-minute teaser. So, what exactly is the Quantum Realm, and where have we seen it before?

What is the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The Quantum Realm is a dimension in the Multiverse, inhabited by a number of different alien species. It has actually made a number of appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already, having first been shown in the original Ant-Man movie, before returning in Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. It also appeared in the TV shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., What If…?, and was mentioned in Ms. Marvel. In Marvel Comics, the Quantum Realm goes by the name the Microverse, but legalities mean that Marvel Studios and Disney cannot use that title.

This new trailer doesn’t give too much away in regards to what we can expect from the Quantum Realm, but it’s clear that making it back home isn’t going to be an easy task. “It’s a secret universe beneath ours,” teases Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne, before we hear that the dimension may have more to be uncovered than our heroes first thought.

In the comic books, the Quantum Realm has been an integral part of a number of different stories, but it would appear that the MCU will mark the first time that Kang the Conqueror has traveled to the dimension. Exactly why he is there and what his ultimate goal is in this film remains to be seen, but his moniker would suggest that domination of the Multiverse is on his bingo card. It’s not looking good for Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne.