How to Earn the Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Twitch Drops

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is due to start today. For a limited time, players will be able to earn exclusive costumes through Twitch Drops. What exactly do players need to do to earn the Overwatch 2 Halloween event Twitch Drops and what skins are on offer for those who take part? Here’s the need-to-know info.

How to Unlock the Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Twitch Drops

Players can earn two Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops between 11 AM PDT on October 25 and November 1, 2022. All they have to do is to link their Battle.net account to their Twitch account through the Battle.net website and watch any channel that is streaming under the Overwatch 2 category for a set period of time.

There are two rewards between the Halloween event Twitch drops:

Werewolf Winston Spray – Watch a Twitch stream for 2 hours

Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin – Watch a Twitch stream for 4 hours

Those who have changed their password since the last campaign must log back into their Battle.net account to be able to claim future Twitch drops.

All of these rewards can be used on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. They will be available to players in North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Taiwan, Korea, and Southeast Asia.