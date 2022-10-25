Gotham Knights New Game Plus: What Carries Over and Changes?

New Game Plus modes are becoming increasingly popular to expand the life of a game for players once they’ve finished the campaign for the first time. When starting the Gotham Knights New Game Plus mode, what features carry over, and what features change between playthroughs? Here’s the need-to-know information.

What Are the Gotham Knights New Game Plus Changes and Similarities?

When players finish the game’s campaign and start the New Game Plus mode, they will get to keep some things while others will change. The basic New Game Plus features are:

Reset story progression

Increase the level of enemies

Keep all of your character progression

Increase the level cap to 40

The most interesting feature for many players will be the increase in the game’s level cap. During the first playthrough, players do not receive enough skill points to be able to unlock all of the skills for any of the game’s four characters. This means they have to think carefully about the skills they choose, especially as there’s no option to respec a character. Increasing the level cap to 40 means players can now go back and pick off more of the skills they have left.

In terms of character progression, not only do players get to keep their unlocked skills but they also get to keep Momentum Abilities, suits, and skins. While not specifically listed above, collectible progress is also carried over. New Game Plus can be started from the game’s main menu as soon as players have finished the campaign for the first time.