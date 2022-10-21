Gotham Knights Best Character: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood?

As you won’t be able to play as Batman here, players will want to know who the Gotham Knights best character might be from among the four new characters: Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, or Robin. Developer WB Games Montreal has rightfully tried to balance all four team members so that you won’t have to worry about picking one who is weak in either single-player or multiplayer. That said, each of the characters specialize in several areas of combat and traversal, so there are important differences between them.

Gotham Knights best character tier list