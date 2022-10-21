Gotham Knights Best Character: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood?

As you won’t be able to play as Batman here, players will want to know who the Gotham Knights best character might be from among the four new characters: Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, or Robin. Developer WB Games Montreal has rightfully tried to balance all four team members so that you won’t have to worry about picking one who is weak in either single-player or multiplayer. That said, each of the characters specialize in several areas of combat and traversal, so there are important differences between them.
Gotham Knights best character tier list
- Best Solo Character: Batgirl – Apart from her hacking abilities, her Second Wind ability will let her revive herself and can be upgraded for additional uses. Her survivability is second to none, allowing you to complete missions without having to go back to checkpoints.
- Best DPS Character: Red Hood – This guy is just a beast at any distance. His gun play at ranged and combat skills up close, along with grabs that can deal AoE damage, make him incredibly powerful.
- Best Stealth and Late-Game Character: Robin – All of Robin’s Takedown skills let him eliminate characters while in stealth, which can be tough to pull with a friend in co-op. His sweeping moves with the pole, however, really help later in the game when you’re faced with large groups of enemies.
- Best Co-Op Character: Nightwing – His skills allow him to maneuver around the map quickly and his Momentum Abilities can do great AoE damage with knockdown effects. His Revive Darts skill also makes it easy to pick up a fallen friend in a jiffy.