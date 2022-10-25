Since there’s no notification for when this happens, you might want to know how to tell if someone blocked you on Snapchat. It’s never a great feeling to get blocked by another user, especially if it’s someone like a friend or a family member. Perhaps you’ve noticed that someone isn’t responding to your messages anymore, and you’ve gotten suspicious. Well, let’s do some digging.

Ways to know if someone has blocked you

To figure out if a user has blocked you on Snapchat, you can check the search box, past conversations, and other widgets through the app. Just as a note, the person may not have actually blocked you but have instead his or her their Snapchat account. (More on that later.) That said, here are some of the methods to discover if this has happened to you:

Search for the person’s username or full name. If you’ve been blocked, you won’t see them in the search results.

If you have a chat history with that person and don't see the person in the chat list, that's a big hint that something is amiss.

Attempt to send a message to the user. If you get a "failure" message, then that's another indicator that you've been blocked.

To make sure that the user hasn’t simply deleted his or her account, you can ask a friend to search for the user or create an alternate Snapchat account yourself.

