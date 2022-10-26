Is the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Worth It To Buy?

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller price has been revealed to be $200. That is a steep increase over the standard controller, leading PlayStation users to wonder if the DualSense Edge is worth it. Here’s a breakdown of who the PS5 DualSense Edge is for and if it’s worth it.

Is the PS5 DualSense Edge controller worth it?

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller will be worth it to those who can make use of the competitive advantages it provides and who are willing to invest $200 in enhancing their gameplay in titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and other shooters.

Used effectively, the DualSense Edge can turn a good player into a great player, with the key feature being the swappable back buttons. Having back buttons allows users to trigger actions like jumping without needing to remove their thumbs from the analog sticks. This makes it possible to simultaneously jump, track an enemy, and fire at them.

For more casual players, however, a standard PS5 DualSense controller is likely to be good enough. It might be worth saving the bucks and buying some more games instead.

It’s worth noting that there are other custom PS5 controllers out there that offer similar features. One example is the Hex Rival Pro, which GR recently reviewed.

