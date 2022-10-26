Overwatch 2 Ominous Portent Wrath of the Bride Challenge: How To Complete

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is in full swing and it brings along a new Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE mode with challenges to complete for limited-time rewards. One of those is the Overwatch 2 Ominous Portent Wrath of the Bride challenge, but if you’re having problems witnessing all 7 of the banshee moments, here’s everything you need to know.

Witnessing the 7 Banshee Moments in Overwatch 2 Ominous Portent challenge

All 7 banshee moments occur beyond the Tavern section of the Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE mode but before players need to pick up the gate key.

There are no set times or locations for the jump scare moments with Banshee Moira, but they can be witnessed by any one of the four team members and they will count for everyone.

The Ominous Portent Wrath of the Bride challenge is complete when all seven moments have been witnessed by at least one member of the team.

Unfortunately, the Ominous Portent Wrath of the Bride challenge is one of the hardest because none of the four team members can pick up that key before the challenge is complete. If teammates aren’t communicating and head straight for the gate key, the whole challenge will need to be started again in another run.

The good news is finding all of the banshee moments will reward players with Kiriko’s “Tarot Reading” voice line.