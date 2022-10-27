FIFA 23 Cheapest 84 and 85 Rated Players for FUT Ultimate Team

Finding FIFA 23‘s cheapest 84 and 85 rated players is no easy feat. Without a guide like this article to help you, the sheer number of FUT Ultimate Team players can be overwhelming. Thankfully, we here at GR have the answers. Here are the cheapest 84 and 85 rated players in FIFA 23.
Who are FIFA 23’s cheapest 84 and 85 rated players?
Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23
- Angel Di Maria (RW): 3,600-3,900 coins
- Emiliano Martinez (GK): 3,800-4,000 coins
- Wilfred Ndidi (CDM): 3,700-3,800 coins
- Edin Dzeko (ST): 3,800 coins
- Koen Casteels (GK): 3,800-3,900 coins
- Rafael Leao (LW): 3,800-3,900 coins
- Mats Hummels (CB): 3,800-3,900 coins
- Leonardo Bonucci (CB): 3,900 coins
- Lorenzo Insigne (LW): 3,800 coins
- Oyarzabal (LW): 3,800-4,300 coins
- Rodrigo Javier De Paul (CM): 3,700-3,800 coins
Cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23
- Niklas Sule (CB): 8,900-9,400 coins
- Sergio Busquets (CDM): 8,200-9,300 coins
- Marcos Acuna (LB): 8,800-9,100 coins
- Serge Gnabry (RM): 8,900-9,200 coins
- Paul Pogba (CM): 9,000-9,400 coins
- Patrik Schick (ST): 8,700-9,100 coins
- Iago Aspas (ST): 8,700-9,000 coins
- Peter Gulacsi (GK): 8,800-9,100 coins
- Ilkay Gundogan (CM): 9,000 coins
- Gerard Moreno (ST): 8,900-9,200 coins
