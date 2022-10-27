FIFA 23 Cheapest 84 and 85 Rated Players for FUT Ultimate Team

Finding FIFA 23‘s cheapest 84 and 85 rated players is no easy feat. Without a guide like this article to help you, the sheer number of FUT Ultimate Team players can be overwhelming. Thankfully, we here at GR have the answers. Here are the cheapest 84 and 85 rated players in FIFA 23.

Who are FIFA 23’s cheapest 84 and 85 rated players?

Cheapest 84 rated players in FIFA 23

Angel Di Maria (RW): 3,600-3,900 coins

Emiliano Martinez (GK): 3,800-4,000 coins

Wilfred Ndidi (CDM): 3,700-3,800 coins

Edin Dzeko (ST): 3,800 coins

Koen Casteels (GK): 3,800-3,900 coins

Rafael Leao (LW): 3,800-3,900 coins

Mats Hummels (CB): 3,800-3,900 coins

Leonardo Bonucci (CB): 3,900 coins

Lorenzo Insigne (LW): 3,800 coins

Oyarzabal (LW): 3,800-4,300 coins

Rodrigo Javier De Paul (CM): 3,700-3,800 coins

Cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23

Niklas Sule (CB): 8,900-9,400 coins

Sergio Busquets (CDM): 8,200-9,300 coins

Marcos Acuna (LB): 8,800-9,100 coins

Serge Gnabry (RM): 8,900-9,200 coins

Paul Pogba (CM): 9,000-9,400 coins

Patrik Schick (ST): 8,700-9,100 coins

Iago Aspas (ST): 8,700-9,000 coins

Peter Gulacsi (GK): 8,800-9,100 coins

Ilkay Gundogan (CM): 9,000 coins

Gerard Moreno (ST): 8,900-9,200 coins

For other FIFA guides, here’s how to claim those useful Twitch Prime Packs. And here’s the latest information about the new Out of Position event.