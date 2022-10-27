Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist (So Far)

With just over two weeks to go until the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in movie theaters, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are wondering exactly which artists have made it onto the official soundtrack for the film. While we have heard glimpses of what to expect, has the Wakanda Forever soundtrack tracklist been announced yet? Or will we have to wait until the collection’s official release to know what to expect?

Who is on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack tracklist?

A scene from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Tems, Kendrick Lamar, Amaarae, Santa Fe Klan, and Rihanna are among the artists who will appear on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack tracklist. While there will definitely be more names to add to this list in the coming days and weeks, the full tracklist has not yet been revealed. The soundtrack, which is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, has been produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. Meanwhile, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, has been composed and produced solely by Ludwig Göransson.

Rihanna’s song, Lift Me Up, was written as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the original Black Panther in the first MCU movie. The track was penned by the singer, alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. Tems said (via Marvel) that the song was written to portray “a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” and added that “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.” Lift Me Up will be released in full on October 28, 2022, following a teaser by Rihanna on social media.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be released on November 4, 2022, and is followed by the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score on November 11, 2022, alongside the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.