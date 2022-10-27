Blood, Sex and Royalty Release Date and Time on Netflix

The Netflix Blood, Sex and Royalty release date has been confirmed by the streaming service for November. The show is set at the same time as The Tudors and follows the life of Anne Boleyn, wife to King Henry VIII, and is already getting a lot of buzz. Here’s when viewers will be able to check out the steamy royals show.

Blood, Sex and Royalty will release on Netflix worldwide on November 23 and the series will consist of three episodes. The show is part fictional retelling and part documentary series on the life of Anne Boleyn (Amy James-Kelly), the second wife of king Henry VIII (Max Parker), who was queen from 1533 to 1536 — just three years.

FINALLY can shout to the world that Blood, Sex & Royalty is coming to @netflix worldwide 23.11.22!! An extra special moment to me as it marks my Netflix and international TV debut, as well as it being my first job as a lead series reg🫣 EXCITED DOEST CUT IT!!! #bloodsexandroyalty — Nikhita Lesler (@NikhitaLesler) October 26, 2022

Here are some exclusive first-look images and a link to the trailer for a really exciting project I’m involved in with @Netflix! ‘Blood, Sex & Royalty: Anne Boleyn' will launch on 23rd November. #AnneBoleyn #HenryVIII #BloodSexAndRoyalty https://t.co/1LnvmlkF0I pic.twitter.com/q7MzuxnqQd — Dr Owen Emmerson (@DrOwenEmmerson) October 26, 2022

The show has generated plenty of interest on social media, and Netflix describes Blood, Sex and Royalty as a steamy look at Anne Boleyn’s life as she “forges history as she reshapes King Henry VIII’s worldview.” The show will deal with the “treacherous sexual politics” of the era, which Anne Boleyn will have to navigate in a time when women weren’t really listened to.

Blood, Sex and Royalty has support from historians such as Dr. Owen Emmerson and Dr. Lauren Mackay, who are interviewed as part of the series. Viewers can check a clip of the show on Netflix’s website.

What will the Netflix Blood, Sex and Royalty release time be?

At the present moment, the exact release time for Blood, Sex and Royalty on Netflix has not been announced. It will likely be around 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 7 AM GMT or an hour later.

If the Blood, Sex and Royalty release date of November 23 sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same day that Netflix will release The Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday.