RE: Village Shadows of Rose: Hall of Ablution Statue Puzzle Solution

The Resident Evil: Village Shadows of Rose Hall of Ablution puzzle solution is fairly easy. This little logic puzzle requires you to activate the statues in the correct order to open the door on the floor. We’ve got the answer below if you don’t want to think it out.

Shadows of Rose Hall of Ablution statue order

The solution to the Hall of Absolution statue puzzle in Shadows of Rose is:

Hanged Blade Drowned Arrows

We get this answer from the poem you can read above the fireplace:

“Although I have just drowned, the arrows’ bite doth sting.

They hanged me long ago, yet I feel everything.

But still the worst, not last nor first, the sharpened blade did ring.”

This clue gives you everything you need to know to solve the puzzle. We’ll break it down below. Activate hanged statue Since it says, “they hanged me long ago,” we can assume that the hanged statue is first. Activate blade statue The blade is not the last or the first, so the only place it logically fits is as the second choice. Activate drowned statue The first line says they were drowned and then shot with arrows. So, we know these are the third and fourth statues that need to be activated. Activate arrows statue When the final statue is pushed, the door in the floor will open.

When you’ve entered a statue in the correct order in Shadows of Rose, it stays activated. So, you could also just brute force the solution.