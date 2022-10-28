Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Content Not Available or Working Fix

Find out that their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content is not available or working is going to disappoint a lot of players on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Thankfully, there are solutions to this error that will unlock Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price for multiplayer. Here’s how to fix the MW2 Vault Edition DLC not unlocking.

How to fix MW2 Vault Edition content not being available or working

To fix MW2 Vault Edition not being available or working, players should do the following:

On PS5 and PS4, restore licenses. Go into the console’s System Settings and follow this path: Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses. Infinity Ward itself tweeted out this fix, so give it a try.

For those on PC or Xbox, rebooting the game can help. Rebooting the game forces it to reconnect to the game’s servers and resync all progression and unlocks tied to the account.



Once fixed, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, which includes Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price, should become available in the Operator selection screenshot. Additionally, the FKX Cinder weapon will unlock in the weapon select screen.

If the above suggestions don’t fix the issue, contacting Activision Support is the next step.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s why the MW2 hardcore modes are missing. And here’s how to fix voice chat not working.