Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Turn Off Crossplay Missing: Why Can’t Xbox Disable It?

Xbox and PC players booting up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be shocked to find that the MW2 “Turn Off Crossplay” option is missing from within the game’s settings. Why can’t Xbox or PC players disable it? Here’s the need-to-know info about the missing crossplay toggle.

Why is the MW2 “Turn Off Crossplay” option missing on Xbox and PC?

The Modern Warfare “Turn Off Crossplay” option is missing on Xbox and PC likely due to a bug impacting the game at launch.

As the options were available in the MW2 beta, it’s unlikely that developer Infinity Ward has deliberately removed the options for the full release. It’s possible that the dev had to temporarily remove the option to help stabilize the launch state of the game.

At the time of writing, which is MW2’s launch day, the game is being plagued by a wide range of issues. Once the situation stabilizes, users can expect cross-play to be re-added to the Xbox and PC versions of the game.

While it has commented on other issues with the game, developer Infinity Ward hasn’t yet acknowledged that crossplay is missing on some platforms. Hopefully IW tweets about it soon and confirms that a fix is being worked on.

