Has Henry Cavill been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Now that House of the Dragon has wrapped its first season, rumors are flying about what audiences should expect from Season 2 of the epic fantasy drama. Serving as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and telling the rich history of House Targaryen, Season 1 delivered some stunning moments and stage-building for the chaos that is yet to come. But has Superman actor Henry Cavill been cast to be a part of all that, in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Is Henry Cavill joining House of the Dragon Season 2?

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen / Image: HBO

Henry Cavill has not been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. The actor addressed the rumors in an hour-long chat with Josh Horowitz at 92nd Street Y, expressing his admiration for the show and some of those who work on it, but saying that he doesn’t think there is “a place” for him in the series.

Despite this, he did say he thought “it would be cool to be in Westeros,” and even floated the idea of poaching some of the actors from House of the Dragon for Netflix original series The Witcher, as he feels “like a lot of those guys would make really good Witchers… Those wigs are good.”

Of course, now that Cavill has confirmed he is back for good as Superman, aka the Man of Steel, on an Instagram post and after appearing in the Black Adam post-credits scene, he’s probably got a very packed work schedule. His return to the DC Universe also means that those rumors surrounding his possible addition to the cast of Loki for Season 2 were false. For now, Marvel fans will just have to live in hope that Cavill will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the not-too-distant future.