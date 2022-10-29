Bayonetta 3 Bad Performance Issues: Is There Anyway to Increase Framerate?

Bayonetta 3 suffers from bad performance on Switch. To no one’s surprise, Nintendo’s long-in-the-tooth system has issues keeping up, and fans are desperate to increase the framerate. All the lag and stutter make for a miserable experience, but there are a few things you can do to remedy it.

Is there a way to fix Bayonetta 3’s framerate issues?

Unfortunately, with Bayonetta 3 stuck on the Switch, there’s nothing you can do to increase its performance on stock hardware. However, if you’re willing to get adventurous, there are two things you can do to fix Bayonetta 3’s framerate issues:

Overclock your Switch

Play it on an emulator

Overclock your Switch

The Nintendo Switch is built on a downtuned Tegra X1 SoC. If you have a console with custom firmware you can “overclock” it (which is basically just restoring the base X1 settings), which increases the performance at the expense of battery life. However, if you set it up properly, the overclock will only kick in when the system is docked, which allows you to still enjoy handheld mode as normal.

Play it on an emulator

Since Bayonetta 3 just came out, emulator support for it is limited. However, it’s already running on Ryujinx at 60 fps in 4K. There are some bugs, and it’s prone to crashing, but it’ll be the ideal way to play it if the devs of Yuzu and Ryujinx manage to work out the kinks.