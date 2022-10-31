Modern Warfare 2: Why Can’t I Join or Invite Friends in MW2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to join their friends’ games or invite their friends into the game they’re currently playing. Or at least that’s the theory. Many players are having problems both joining matches and inviting their friends, but what is causing this, and is there a fix for the problem? Here’s everything you need to know about the MW2 can’t join or invite friends issues.

How to fix the MW2 can’t join or invite friends problem

There are multiple reasons why MW2 players can’t join or invite friends:

The first of those is that players need to add their friends to their Activision ID account. Even if players are already friends on platforms like PC, PS5, and Xbox, if they’re not friends on their Activision accounts then it can prevent players from being able to join or invite others. This is likely to combat the large amounts of spam invites seen in the previous Call of Duty games.

The second solution is that 2-factor authentication needs to be enabled on a player’s Activision account. Activision provides step-by-step instructions on how to enable 2-factor authentication on your account on their website.



If neither of these solutions works, players can report the bug on the Activision Support website.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to fix the annoying MW2 Showcase not saving bug. And this is why all players should be using Scorestreaks instead of Killstreaks.