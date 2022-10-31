Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Store Not Working, Loading, or Refreshing Fix

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Store not working, loading, or refreshing with new items can cause confusion and/or frustration in players. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve it. Here’s how to fix the MW2 Store not working.

How to fix the MW2 Store not working, loading or refreshing

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 Store not working, loading, or refreshing, players should:

Repeatedly try the “Store” tab. In our experience, it can take multiple tries for the Store tab to open and stay open.

Restart the game. Restarting the game causes it to resync to the Call of Duty servers, which can help fix the Store.

Wait an hour. During our testing, when the Store wouldn’t open, waiting an hour would often allow us to open the Store tab again.

Wait until new items become available. At the time of writing, only the Call of Duty Endowment pack is available to buy.

New items should be added to the Modern Warfare 2 Store soon.

If the above suggestions aren’t satisfactory, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

