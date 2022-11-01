Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) ‘Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working’ Fix

The number of Modern Warfare 2 “application has unexpectedly stopped working” crashes with the 0xC0000005 error is so high that it has become a joke in the MW2 community. One Reddit user has even jested that his favorite map is “application has stopped unexpectedly.” While this level of game instability isn’t too surprising during the launch week of any popular multiplayer game, especially a Call of Duty title, it’s still frustrating to have the latest premium game crash on you. Luckily, we’ve got several fixes and solutions you can try that might mitigate or eliminate this problem completely.

How to fix the MW2 “application has unexpectedly stopped working” error

To fix the “application has unexpectedly stopped working” error, players should:

Disable Nvidia Reflex and Nvidia On-Demand Texture Streaming.

Update graphics drivers either on Nvidia or AMD, and then restart your PC.

Run Modern Warfare 2 in administrator mode.

Limit the frame rate in graphics settings.

Set Shader Quality to low in graphics settings.

Turn off Parallax Effects in graphics settings.

Disable possible conflicting programs and overlays like Steam Overlay, MSI Dragon Center, and Razer Synapse.

Ensure that Modern Warfare 2 is allowed by your antivirus software.

Repair or verify the game files (though we imagine this might be your first step).

If verifying your game files and lowering your graphics settings don’t work, you may need to wait for Infinity Ward to introduce a patch or hotfix to increase game stability.