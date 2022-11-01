Is There a Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Gun Game Release Date?

There’s no doubt that a Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game mode would be very fun. Having players race to first place, rushing around and moving from weapon to weapon is fast and frenetic, as are the other party modes seen in the previous Call of Duty games. So, is there an MW2 Gun Game release date? Here’s what’s confirmed and rumored so far.

Is Gun Game coming to Modern Warfare 2?

Gun Game is expected to be coming to Modern Warfare 2. It will potentially be added as part of a new season’s content drop.

Consistent leaker @TheGhostOfHope posted a list of modes that will reportedly be added to the game. The list includes Gun Game.

Modes coming to #ModernWarfareII:



Reinforce

Drop Zone

Gun Game

Infected

Uplink

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Team Defender

Grind — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 30, 2022

The MW2 Gun Game mode release date isn’t yet known. In fact, Infinity Ward hasn’t yet officially confirmed that the mode will be coming to Modern Warfare 2.

As soon as more information is confirmed, this post will be updated. For now, players will just have to enjoy the existing modes.

For more Call of Duty guides, check out this article to learn why all MW2 players should be using Scorestreaks instead of Killstreaks. And here’s how to unlock the Ghillie Suit skin.