God of War 6: Will There Be a New Sequel Game After Ragnarok?

There will almost definitely be a God of War 6. Ragnarok leaves plenty of room open for a sequel, and Sony isn’t going to end one of its most popular series. We’ll explain why there’ll be another God of War game, but be warned: there are major spoilers below.

Will God of War 3 be a sequel to God of War Ragnarok?

There’ll be a God of War 6, but it might not be a sequel per se. At the end of Ragnarok, Atreus departs to find the giants, and Kratos remains to help rebuild. So, there’s a clean slate for the next game to go anywhere Santa Monica Studio wants to take it.

It seems like the most likely story for God of War 6 would be to follow Atreus in his search for the hidden giants. According to the devs, Ragnarok is the end of the Norse chapter, so the next game will probably have us traveling to a new location.

Previously, Cory Barlog stated that he considered both the Mayan and Egyptian mythologies for God of War (2018) before settling on a Norse theme. The game hints that at least some of the giants have departed from the Nine Realms altogether. So, we may see God of War 6 introduce an entirely new setting.