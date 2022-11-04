The Acolyte Cast: Who is In The Star Wars Disney Plus Show?

The Star Wars: The Acolyte cast is coming together. The upcoming Disney Plus show is the first Star Wars live-action project set in the High Republic era and it already features some interesting actors. What The Acolyte characters and actors can fans expect from the latest Star Wars prequel show?

Which actors are in the Star Wars: The Acolyte cast?

The current confirmed and reported cast list for the Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney Plus series includes:

Amandla Stenberg

Jodie Turner-Smith

Manny Jacinto

Lee Jung-Jae

Charlie Barnett

Dafne Keen

At the moment, none of the character details for any cast members have been revealed. Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Hunger Games) is the lead actor so is presumably playing the titular Acolyte, most likely a Jedi.

The only unconfirmed name on this list is Dafne Keen (Logan, His Dark Materials), who was reported on The Hot Mic podcast by hosts Jeff Sneider and Jon Rocha. The hosts seem very confident in this but are unsure who she is playing or when she will be announced.

Dafne Keen will star in ‘STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE’ alongside Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett and Manny Jacinto.



(Source: https://t.co/YWRj9zdRYO) pic.twitter.com/0wc1PcqNgO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2022

The Acolyte is the first live-action project set in the High Republic era, which is the centuries-long period after the Sith wars that runs until the birth of Palpatine. As the show is focused on “the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era,” as Lucasfilm states, so it’s possible the acolyte is the first Sith pupil of Palpatine’s former master Darth Plagueus. In this case, the show might be a closer prequel to The Phantom Menace than the Knights of the Old Republic era. Fans will have to wait and see, however.

At the present time, there is no official release date for The Acolyte on Disney Plus. Star Wars shows for 2023 already include The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka, so The Acolyte may get delayed to 2024.