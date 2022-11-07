The Acolyte Release Date: When is the Star Wars Show on Disney Plus?

With all the new information about the latest Star Wars show, is The Acolyte release date confirmed for Disney Plus? With shows such as The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and more on the way, when can fans expect the Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney Plus launch date to be?

The Acolyte is most likely to arrive in late 2023 or, at worst, sometime in 2024.

As of right now, there is no official release date for The Acolyte on Disney Plus. Star Wars shows lined up for 2023 currently include The Mandalorian season 3, The Bad Batch season 2, and Ahsoka. The Acolyte may get delayed until 2024 if Disney decides it doesn’t want to crowd those on Disney Plus. 2022 featured Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the short Tales of the Jedi miniseries, so there is more than enough Star Wars content for 2023 on Disney Plus already.

Lucasfilm describes The Acolyte as a “mystery-thriller” set in the final days of the High Republic era. Given that the High Republic begins several hundred years before The Phantom Menace but ends with the birth of Palpatine, there is a wide range of time periods to choose from. The synopsis says that a former Padawan and a Jedi Master investigate a series of crimes, but they encounter “emerging dark-side powers.” It’s possible The Acolyte could deal with the rise of Palpatine’s Sith master Darth Plagueus, but fans will have to wait and see.

The Acolyte is led by showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and has begun production in the UK. Lucasfilm has also released the details on The Acolyte’s cast, which fans can check out the details for at that link. The Acolyte will hit Disney Plus in late 2023 or 2024.