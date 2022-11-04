How to Watch Paramount Plus For Free in November 2022

Is it possible to watch Paramount Plus for free? The streaming service offers a number of great shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks and Halo, but anyone who doesn’t want to sign up for a subscription has options too. There’s a decent Paramount Plus free trial option for November 2022 to get a whole month of streaming for nothing — here’s how to do it.

How to get a Paramount Plus free month trial offer

To get a full month free trial on Paramount Plus, interested viewers have to enter the code ‘STLD22‘ when signing up for a new subscription. The offer is only applicable to new subscribers in the U.S. and they have to sign up with a credit card. After the free trial is over, viewers can cancel the subscription or stay signed up at a cost of $4.99/month or $49.99 per year.

This offer is only available until November 30, 2022, so anyone who was waiting for a decent offer to try out Paramount Plus should take advantage of this free month’s trial now. Paramount Plus does have a free trial option but it’s usually only for seven days, so this is a good offer. Viewers should be able to binge-watch a lot of the service’s best shows in that time.

Now's the time to make a pal check out Lower Decks- new @paramountplus subscribers get a FREE MONTH with our fancy code: STLD22



Binge all 30 episodes and then do it again! pic.twitter.com/4mUScwE2XA — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) November 2, 2022

As for why Paramount Plus is doing this now, it’s entirely to promote the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The popular Star Trek adult animated series recently concluded season 3, so anyone checking out the free trial can watch the entire show for nothing. Other new Star Trek shows on the service include two seasons of Picard, four seasons of Discovery, and one season of Strange New Worlds. Another notable show on the platform is the Halo TV series, which is confirmed for a second season.