God of War Ragnarok: Is Tyr Alive or Dead at the End of the Game?

When you reach the end of God of War Ragnarok, you’re likely wondering if Tyr is dead or alive. Unfortunately, his status is uncertain after the big reveal near the end of the game. Here’s whether the rumors that Odin killed him are true or if he’s imprisoned elsewhere.

Is Tyr alive or dead at the end of God of War Ragnarok?

Tyr is alive at the end of God of War Ragnarok. After Asgard falls, a shattered piece of it strikes near The Raven Tree in Niflheim. It opens up a path to the Aesir Prison Wreckage, where Odin kept his most secret prisoners.

It turns out that for Odin to shapeshift into another being, they need to be alive. So, he kept Tyr and others in the prison. We can assume he took many forms throughout God of War Ragnarok and spied on the party from multiple angles.

However, the prison is unguarded in the aftermath of Asgard’s destruction. Kratos and Freya can clear it out; if they do, you can find Tyr on the lowest level. When freed, he tours the eight remaining realms and meditates on what’s happened since he entered captivity. You can meet him at several points along the way and see how he’s doing.

