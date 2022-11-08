God of War Ragnarok Red Leaf Vines: How to Get Past the Red Branches

Early on in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll notice some vines covered in red leaves. However, when you attempt to cut through them, you’ll just get a message that you don’t have the tool you need yet. Unfortunately, the red flowery branches (called Heavy Vines in-game) will obstruct quite a few paths along your way until you find out how to get past them.

How to get through the red flower vines in God of War Ragnarok

You’ll gain the ability to get past the red leaf vines in God of War Ragnarok as part of the story. After you defeat Nidhogg in Vanaheim, Freya and Kratos will reconcile, and she’ll officially join the team. Shortly after, you’ll run into an area with red flower vines you’ll need to destroy. To do so:

Signal for Freya to fire one of her Sigil Arrows at the vines by aiming at them with L2.

Then, tap Square.

Once the Sigil appears on the vines, equip the Chaos Blades.

Get in range of the Sigil, hold L2 to aim at it, and tap R2 to perform a Blazing Surge and burn it.

The Sigil will explode and take the Heavy Vines along with it. Then, when Atreus and Kratos meet back up, Freya will give him some of her Sigil Arrows. After that, he’ll also be able to help burn down the red leaf vines in God of War Ragnarok.

