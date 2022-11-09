God of War Ragnarok Mjolnir: Can You Get Thor’s Hammer?

It would make sense if you could get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok. It works a lot like the Leviathan Axe, and it’s a legendary weapon that only a few people can handle. It seems like a match made in heaven, and you’re not alone if you spent the whole game waiting for Kratos to get Thor’s Hammer.

Does Kratos get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately, you never get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok. However, you do get to see it in action several times as Thor accompanies Atreus on missions for Odin. Still, you’ll never get to control its incredible power yourself.

Thor’s Hammer stays with him throughout the game until his death just before the ending. Then, presumably, he drops it when Odin stabs him with his spear, and it stays there until Ragnarok destroys Asgard.

However, Mjolnir isn’t lost forever. In the post-game, Lunda gives you a hint that there’s something worth seeing near her store in The Canyons in Alfheim. If you go there, you’ll see that Thrud has managed to find Mjolnir, which must have been blown all the way here when Asgard was destroyed. It’s a bummer you don’t get a chance to claim it, but at least it’s in good hands.

Take a look at which weapon is best to update first and how to increase your max health.