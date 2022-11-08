God of War Ragnarok Axe or Blades of Chaos: Which is Best To Upgrade?

Deciding whether to upgrade the God of War Ragnarok axe or Blades of Chaos can be tricky, as both weapons seem pretty awesome. However, for those with the XP and/or resources to invest in only one of Kratos’ weapons, a choice needs to be made. Here’s our advice on whether players should upgrade the Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos first in GoW Ragnarok.

Should I upgrade the Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos in GoW Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok players should upgrade the Blades of Chaos first, before putting XP and resources into the Leviathan Axe.

When playing on the normal difficulty, GR writers have found that the Blades of Chaos are worth upgrading first due to how well they handle crowds. With Ragnarok pitting players against more groups of enemies, the Blades outshine the Leviathan Axe, especially early into the game.

The Blades of Chaos also make it easy to juggle multiple enemies at a time, which many early-game foes are especially weak against. Keeping enemies in the air allows Kratos and Atreus to get easy hits in.

Of course, the Leviathan Axe is also formidable and any spare XP or resources should be invested in the weapon so that it can dish out damage when it’s called on.

