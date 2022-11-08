God of War Ragnarok Shield Choice: Dauntless or Stone Wall?

Early into the game, players will encounter the first big decision of the game: the God of War Ragnarok shield choice. Picking between the Dauntless Shield and Stone Wall Shield can be tricky, but we at GR have tried them both. Here’s which shield players should pick at the beginning of GoW Ragnarok.

Should I choose the Dauntless Shield or Stone Wall Shield in GoW Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok players should choose the Dauntless Shield for more risk-and-reward gameplay, where parries are the main focus. Alternatively, players should pick the Stone Wall Shield for simpler blocking mechanics.

The Dauntless Shield is better suited to players who are confident in their combat abilities, while the Stone Wall Shield is better for beginner-level fighters.

Can you change shields later in GoW Ragnarok?

Yes, players are free to change shields later in God of War Ragnarok.

In fact, players can swap their shields out at any time they please. They can even craft the other shield using common resources, which means those who chose the Dauntless Shield can change their mind and craft the Stone Wall Shield instead, and vice versa.

