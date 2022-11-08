God of War Ragnarok Glowing Insects: What Are the Bugs in All Realms?

The God of War Ragnarok glowing insects are a mystery presented to players very early on in the game. Rather than blending into the background like the rest of realms’ endemic life, the glowing bugs stand out. What are they? Here’s the need-to-know info about GoW Ragnarok’s glowing insects.

What are the glowing insects in God of War Ragnarok?

The glowing insects in God of War Ragnarok are just part of the endemic lift in each realm. They aren’t secret spies or anything like that. They are just bugs that Kratos can squash or leave be.

With Odin using his many ravens to spy on Kratos across the realms, it’s understandable why some players might be suspicious of the glowing insects. The way that Kratos can squash them makes it seem like something might happen if enough of the bugs are killed.

Unfortunately, for those hoping that squashing 100 bugs would unlock some secret insect armor, that is not the case. The bugs are just bugs, adding to the sense of life within each realm they inhabit.

