God of War Ragnarok Increase Max Health: How to Expand Health Bar

The only way to permanently expand your health bar in God of War Ragnarok is by getting Idunn Apples. However, you can also increase your max health by equipping armor and weapon attachments that increase the Vitality stat. We’ll go into how to do both below.

How to increase your max health in God of War Ragnarok

You can expand your health bar in God of War Ragnarok by:

Finding Idunn Apples

Equipping gear that raises the Vitality stat

How to Find Idunn Apples

Idunn Apples are found within Nornir Chests. Acquiring a certain number of them makes your max health go up. However, the amount you have to get increases each time you expand your health bar. So, the first time you’ll need two, then three, then four, and so on.

How to increase max health with gear

Your Vitality stat also influences your max health in God of War Ragnarok. To increase it, you can equip armor that affects the Vit stat.

So far, we’ve found these armor pieces increase Vitality:

Berserker Waist Guard

Bracers of Fallen Stars

Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart

Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard

Waist Guard of Fallen Stars

These are the weapon attachments we’ve found so far in God of War Ragnarok that increase Vit:

Leviathan Axe: Grip of the Fallen Alchemist

Blades of Chaos: Hardened War Handles Pommels of the Nine Realms

Draupnir Spear: Hind of Volatile Might



