God of War Ragnarok Increase Max Health: How to Expand Health Bar

The only way to permanently expand your health bar in God of War Ragnarok is by getting Idunn Apples. However, you can also increase your max health by equipping armor and weapon attachments that increase the Vitality stat. We’ll go into how to do both below.
How to increase your max health in God of War Ragnarok
You can expand your health bar in God of War Ragnarok by:
- Finding Idunn Apples
- Equipping gear that raises the Vitality stat
How to Find Idunn Apples
Idunn Apples are found within Nornir Chests. Acquiring a certain number of them makes your max health go up. However, the amount you have to get increases each time you expand your health bar. So, the first time you’ll need two, then three, then four, and so on.
How to increase max health with gear
Your Vitality stat also influences your max health in God of War Ragnarok. To increase it, you can equip armor that affects the Vit stat.
So far, we’ve found these armor pieces increase Vitality:
- Berserker Waist Guard
- Bracers of Fallen Stars
- Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards
- Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart
- Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard
- Waist Guard of Fallen Stars
These are the weapon attachments we’ve found so far in God of War Ragnarok that increase Vit:
- Leviathan Axe:
- Grip of the Fallen Alchemist
- Blades of Chaos:
- Hardened War Handles
- Pommels of the Nine Realms
- Draupnir Spear:
- Hind of Volatile Might
