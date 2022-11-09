God of War Ragnarok DLC: Will There Be Expansions?

There will likely be no DLC for God of War Ragnarok. Santa Monica Studio has yet to release any story expansions for past games in the franchise. So it probably won’t change approaches after 17 years. However, the studio hasn’t made an official statement on whether there’ll be God of War Ragnarok DLC or not.

Will there be God of War Ragnarok DLC?

There has never been a God of War story DLC. So, we wouldn’t expect to see an expansion. Instead, Santa Monica Studio will likely move on to its next full game as it always has. There’s a chance we’ll see some costume DLC or extra items added, but it’s probably a wrap otherwise.

Of course, there’s plenty of room for God of War Ragnarok story DLC. The game has a relatively open ending. So there are a lot of directions the devs could go if they wanted to tell some brief tales.

However, the studio has said that Ragnarok would be the last Norse-themed game in the series. So, it likely already has plans for the next title in the series. That’s been its tradition since the original game was released, and it doesn’t seem like they’d change now. Fortunately, we’ll likely get an official statement about DLC soon.

