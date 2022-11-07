chainsaw man chapter 110 release date and time

Now that Chainsaw Man has become such a popular anime series, those who are new to the story are looking to the source material. The manga version of Chainsaw Man has been entertaining readers for years, and is still ongoing. With that said, those who are caught up on what’s going on in the books now want to know exactly when Chapter 110 will be released. Here is the release date and time for Chainsaw Man Chapter 110.

When is Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 released?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto:SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 across the United States. This translates to 12:00 a.m. JST in Japan on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Here is the release time for the new chapter in various time zones around the world:

7:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. ET

3:00 p.m. GMT

4:00 p.m. CET

8:30 p.m. IST

Fans will be able to read the new issue on Viz Media’s official website, along with the Shueisha MANGAPlus app, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Both the Viz Media website and MANGAPlus allow you to read the series for free, with some conditions, with Shonen Jump+ being a paid-for service that gives complete access to the entirety of the manga’s run so far.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 continues in Chapter 110, which tells the story of Mitaka and the War Devil after Denji’s journey wrapped up after 97 chapters of the manga series. This new run serves as more of a spin-off than a sequel, and despite being somewhat unexpected, it has managed to work its way into the hearts of the majority of those reading it. With such growth to experience, Mitaka has a journey worth following, and it is as compelling as it is exciting to watch come to life.