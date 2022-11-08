God of War Ragnarok Locked Item: Why Can’t I Open or Use It?

Stumbling across a God of War Ragnarok locked item can lead to confusion with players asking “Why can’t I open or use it?” Thankfully, there are a couple of explanations for why some items can be interacted with. Here’s all of the need-to-know info about padlocked items in GoW Ragnarok.

How to open or use locked items in God of War Ragnarok

To open or use locked items in God of War Ragnarok, players must:

Beat all nearby enemies. For chests and other interactables to become accessible, all nearby enemies often require defeating. Once every last enemy has been beaten, the item should become accessible. Some enemies can get stuck in the environment, forcing players to hit them with a ranged attack or explosion.

Have the correct equipment. Sometimes Kratos will need to have unlocked specific equipment to be able to interact with locked items. Allies like Mimir will often comment and give hints to let players know that they don’t yet have the necessary equipment. Players can often revisit areas that they’ve already explored to unlock new items with their new equipment.



For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s how to make the game easier with these “cheats.” And here’s the full GoW Ragnarok mission list.