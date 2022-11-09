God of War Ragnarok Heimdall Fight: How To Hit Him and Do Damage

The God of War Ragnarok Heimdall fight can be a tricky boss encounter, as Kratos struggles to land hits on the God of Foresight. Thankfully, with the help of the newly-acquired Draupnir Spear, players can overcome Heimdall’s abilities, hitting him and doing damage. Here’s how to beat Heimdall in GoW Ragnarok.

How to beat Heimdall in God of War Ragnarok

To beat Heimdall in GoW Ragnarok, players should:

First, eliminate Gulltoppr by using standard tactics while dodging and parrying effectively. Once Gulltoppr is dead, ensure the Draupnir Spear is equipped. Throw the Spear at Heimdall and then detonate it when he catches it. Run in close and press “R3” to trigger a melee attack. Continue to throw the Spear at or near Heimdall, detonating it when he’s within range. Each time Heimdall is stunned, run in close and press “R3.” Eventually, Kratos will land a hit. Move in for the attack until Heimdall starts to dodge again. Use the Spear’s detonation effect to stun Heimdall again, before moving in for the attack. Eventually, Heimdall’s health will drain and a cutscene will trigger.

Does Heimdall die in God of War Ragnarok?

Yes, Heimdall dies in God of War Ragnarok.

Kratos kills Heimdall by using a Draupnir Spear. This spear can detonate to stun enemies, which gives Kratos the window he needs to land hits on the God of Foresight.

Kratos initially tries to spare Heimdall, as the Aesir god’s death would signal the next stage of Ragnarok. However, Heimdall won’t retreat, instead pushing Kratos to fight and, eventually, Kratos strangles Heimdall in a fit of rage.

