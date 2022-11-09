God of War Ragnarok: How to Unlock Darkdale and Risen Snow Armor

For those who pre-ordered and/or bought the Digital Deluxe edition of God of War Ragnarok, unlocking the Darkdale and/or Risen Snow armor sets will be one of their first objectives. Thankfully, it’s pretty simple, once you know how. Here’s how to unlock the Darkdale armor and Risen Snow armor in GoW Ragnarok.

How to unlock Darkdale armor in God of War Ragnarok

To unlock the Darkdale armor in God of War Ragnarok, players must:

Ensure that they bought the Digital Deluxe edition of the game from the PS Store.

Complete the first mission and continue on to Sindri’s House.

Head to the forge, which is located on the immediate left as you enter the house.

Loot the blue chest to the right of the forge, if it is glowing blue.

Speak to Brok or Sindri and browse their inventory.

How to unlock Risen Snow armor in God of War Ragnarok

To unlock the Risen Snow armor in God of War Ragnarok, players should:

Make sure that they pre-ordered the game and have redeemed the code they received via email or on their receipt. Play through the first mission and unlock Sindri’s House. Go to the forge, which is left as you enter the house. If it’s glowing blue, loot the chest to the right of the forge. Speak to Sindri or Brok.

