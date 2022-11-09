Hunting for a God of War Ragnarok High Frame Rate Mode not working fix is not how diehard GoW fans want to kick off their gameplay session. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Here’s how to fix the GoW Ragnarok High Frame Rate Mode not working.

How to fix GoW Ragnarok High Frame Rate Mode not working

To fix God of War Ragnarok’s High Frame Rate Mode not working, players must:

Have a 4K TV with the PS5 connected via an HDMI 2.1 compatible port. Use an HDMI 2.1 cable to connect the PS5 to the TV. Head to the PS5 System Settings and turn on “Enable 120 Hz Output.” Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Select “Enable 120 Hz Output” and set it to “Automatic.” Also go to the PS5 System Settings and enable VRR. Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Choose “VRR” and set it to “Automatic.” Restart God of War Ragnarok and enable the High Frame Rate Mode. Enjoy God of War Ragnarok running at 1440p and an unlocked frame rate targeting 60 FPS and above.

For those without a compatible TV or cable, the God of War Ragnarok can still run at 1440p-2160p with a 60 FPS target by choosing the “Favor Performance” graphics mode.

