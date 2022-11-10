God of War Ragnarok Secret Ending: How To Unlock

The God of War Ragnarok secret ending will go missed by many players, as it takes place far beyond the location where the game ends. Thankfully, for those reading this guide, it’s easy to get the true ending once you know how. Here’s how to unlock GoW Ragnarok’s secret ending.

How to unlock God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending

To unlock God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending, players must:

Complete the final story mission “The Realms at War.” Go to any store to talk to Lunda. This will start the “A Viking Funeral” favor. Go to Nidavellir to complete the favor. This will trigger God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending.

God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending explained

God of War Ragnarok’s secret ending is Brok’s funeral. His fellow dwarves attend the funeral alongside Kratos, paying their respects. Though initially absent, Sindri does eventually appear. However, he is still bitter about the loss of his brother and continues to be angry with Kratos.

Sindri and Kratos send Brok out to see and Freya fires a fire arrow to set his body alight.

A still-angry Sindri vanishes and the credits roll.

