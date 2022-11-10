God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode: How To Take Pictures

The God of War Ragnarok photo mode release date is hotly anticipated by players who want to take pictures in the beautiful game. When that patch does land, it will be easy to take photos within GoW Ragnarok’s many realms. Here’s how to use God of War Ragnarok’s photo mode.

How to use God of War Ragnarok’s photo mode

To take a photo in God of War Ragnarok, players must:

Hit the “Options” button on the controller. Go to the “Options” tab. Select “Photo Mode.”

Alternatively, players should be able to map the Photo Mode to the controller’s touchpad, allowing for easy access. This is especially useful for those tricky shots where timing is everything.

Note: The above instructions will only apply after the photo mode update has been rolled out. At the time of writing, which is the day after launch, there is still no word on when exactly photo mode will be added to the game.

When photo mode is added, expect to see customizable settings such as field of view, focal length, camera roll, depth of field, focus distance, F-stop, film grain, exposure, filter, filter intensity, and other options that were present in the 2018 release.

For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s how to get the best armor set in the game. And an explanation of what’s going on with Atreus’ knife.