God of War Ragnarok Soul in Knife: Who’s Soul Is in Atreus’ Dagger?

The God of War Ragnarok soul in knife mystery isn’t solved until late into the story. However, for those who want to know the answer right now, this guide is here with the full spoiler breakdown. Here’s the answer to “Who’s soul is in Atreus’ dagger in GoW Ragnarok?”

Who’s soul is in Atreus’ knife in God of War Ragnarok?

Fenrir’s soul is in Atreus’ knife in God of War Ragnarok.

At the beginning of the game, Atreus comforts Fenrir as the wolf dies. As the wolf is closing its eyes for the final time, they appear to glow. Following this, magic is seen moving from the beast, the majority of which floats off into the air. However, part of the magic also moves towards Atreus’ knife.

Later on in the story, Atreus is able to put the soul of Fenrir into the body of Garm, a giant wolf capable of tearing holes in realms. The soul of Fenrir turns Garm into an ally.

Atreus is able to manipulate the souls of friends and foes, moving them from one form to another. Without spoiling the ending, this talent comes in especially useful during the final moments of the story.

For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s a list of cheats for the game. And here’s the full list of story missions.