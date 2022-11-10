Star Wars Movies Release Schedule: Rogue Squadron, All Upcoming Dates

There are a lot of upcoming Star Wars movies in development, although not all of them have titles and it is uncertain how close some are to release. The current Star Wars movies release schedule is below, including details on the Rogue Squadron movie by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Here are all the confirmed and reported Star Wars movies in development, with any details on their current status:

Rogue Squadron (directed by Patty Jenkins) — this movie was announced in 2020 with a release date of December 22, 2023, but has since been delayed with no updated release. Jenkins is likely focusing on Wonder Woman 3 first. It is still the only titled Star Wars movie currently announced by Lucasfilm, however.

— Lucasfilm confirmed that Marvel head Kevin Feige and Loki writer Michael Waldron have a Star Wars movie in development. Waldron told Den of Geek in May 2022 that it is still “coming along” and could be a totally standalone story. Untitled J.D. Dillard movie — the movie from the director of Devotion is “no longer a thing,” according to Dillard. He suggested it may have been about a TIE Fighter pilot.

At the moment, there are no Star Wars movies with confirmed release dates. On Disney Plus, the next TV projects up include The Mandalorian season 3, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte.